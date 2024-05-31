Madras HC upholds G.O. on compulsory 40 per cent in Tamil for Group-IV jobs

CHENNAI: Holding that the state can stipulate the eligibility marks for recruitment in government services in its capacity as the employer, the Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the legality of a 2021 order making a score of 40% in Tamil eligibility test in Part-A paper compulsory for recruitment to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group-IV services.

“The employer (state) can very well stipulate that marks secured in both the papers will be taken into account. There is nothing unreasonable in the stand taken by the respondents. In matters concerning recruitment, the employer can prescribe the qualifications. Unless it is illegal or without jurisdiction, the court ought not to interfere,” Justice GR Swaminathan ruled.

Holding that the impugned G.O. is in consonance with Section 21-A of the TN Government Servants (Conditions of Services) Act, 2016, he said the recruitment notification was issued in consonance with the impugned G.O.

He also ruled in favour of the condition that Part-B paper will be taken up for evaluation only if 40% is scored in Part-A. The judge passed the orders dismissing petitions filed by government job aspirants, challenging the 2021 G.O. of the human resources management department and the TNPSC notification on January 30 to fill 6,244 vacancies under Group-IV services.