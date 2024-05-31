Modi will become PM again: Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss said that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister again by securing more than 400 seats in this LS elections.

Speaking at a press meet at his residence on Thursday, Ramadoss said, “Surely, the BJP under Modi will win more than 400 seats, and he will become prime minister again. I will take the demands for the development of Tamil Nadu and secure funds for them.”

Ramadoss also called on the state government to implement a scheme to provide government jobs to six lakh youths. “In their election manifesto, they promised five lakh government jobs. Where are those jobs? Till date, they have given jobs to only 27,058 persons through exams,” he added.

He further emphasized the need to make Tamil a compulsory instruction language and demanded that the government implement a new Act to make Tamil the instruction language.

He also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act is not being properly enforced, leading to an increase in suicides related to exorbitant interest rates.

Regarding Modi’s visit to Kanniyakumari, Ramadoss said it is not against the election code of conduct. “The prime minister never insulted Tamil people. How can a comment regarding an individual be against an entire community? The DMK is lying about this,” he added.