Two boys drown in rainwater pit in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Two boys who went on a rabbit hunt two days ago were found dead in a 10-foot-deep pit filled with rainwater in a private land at Gomangalam near Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

The deceased were Mithunraj (11) and Vinoth (12). The former was a Class 5 student from Maduraiveeran Koil Street in Pannaikinaru, near Udumalaipet, in Tiruppur district. Vinoth was a Class 6 student from Perumal Kovil Street in Pannaikinaru.

On Tuesday the two along with two other friends Sabari and K Vinoth went to a private grassland to play. After a while, Mithunraj and Vinoth went on a rabbit hunt, leaving the others behind. However, as the two did not reach home till night, the family members launched a search as well as lodged a missing complaint at Gudimangalam police station, Tiruppur, said sources.

On Thursday morning as the locals found two pairs of chappals and two dead rabbits on the bund of the pit, they realised the two kids had drowned in the pit and immediately informed the police.

Ravi, the Inspector in-charge of the Gomangalam police station said, “Two pairs of chappels belonging to the minors and two dead hunted rabbits were found on the pit bund. It was a private open land belonging to a private textile mill and the pit was filled with rainwater. It is suspected that the boys tried to take a bath in the pit while returning after hunting the rabbit and allegedly drowned in it. As the area falls under the Coimbatore district limit, the Gomangalam police booked a separate case under Criminal Procedure Code Section 174 (Drowning) and sent the bodies to the Coimbatore ESI hospital for postmortem. Further probe is under way.”