Four injured in house collapse, 50 houses flooded in Tiruppur deluge

TIRUPPUR: Four of a family including two children were injured after the side wall of a house collapsed in AD colony in Kangeyampalayam Pudur in Tiruppur following heavy rains early on Friday. The injured were identified as Kumar (35), his wife Sasikala, (33), their son Kishore (13), and daughter Keerthana(9).

“The side walls of their house, made of mud and stone, were wet due to continuous rain. Around 6 am, on Friday, the wall collapsed injuring the four inhabitants. They have been admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital,” sources said.

More than 50 houses in the residential areas along the banks of Jammanai stream were inundated after the rains triggered a sudden flood in the stream. As per the statistics from the district disaster management, Tiruppur received 331.40 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday. Heavy rain lashed various parts of Tiruppur district since 2 am on Friday, flooding the waterways in the city. Subsequently, around 5 am, there was a sudden flood in Jammanai stream, a branch canal of Noyyal River, following which rain water entered around 40 houses in Thanthai Periyar Nagar and around 10 houses in Pon Nagar, adjacent to the Jammanai stream, in Ward 42 of the Corporation.

Residents vacated the house and flocked to the main road as their belongings were soaked in rainwater. Upon information, the corporation and revenue officials rushed to the spot and inspected the affected houses. The affected were accommodated in a nearby community hall and given breakfast by the corporation.

A senior official of Tiruppur corporation said, “Sudden floods in the Jammanai stream inundated the houses in the area. However, we immediately rushed to the spot. Blockages under the foot-bridge of the stream in the area were cleared and the situation was stabilised within hours. Furthermore, we continue to monitor the area.”