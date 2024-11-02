Special SI killed in accident near Coimbatore, CM Stalin announces Rs 25L aid

COIMBATORE: A woman Special Sub-inspector attached to the Valparai All-Woman Police Station (AWPS) died after her scooter was knocked down by a bike on Kottur-Angalakurichi Road on Thursday. Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled her death and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation.

The deceased has been identified as Krishnaveni (51), a resident of Angalakurichi.

Police said that as Krishnaveni was returning to the police station after special duty, she was knocked down by a speeding sports bike driven by Sivakumar (21), a painter from Angalakurichi. During the head-on collision, Krishnaveni was thrown off from her scooter and she suffered grievous head injuries. Onlookers immediately rushed her to Pollachi Government Hospital, where she was given first-aid and then referred to another private hospital for advanced treatment. However, at night, she succumbed without responding to treatment.

Following her death, the body was shifted to Pollachi Government Hospital for postmortem and was later handed over to her family members on Friday afternoon.

The body was cremated with government honours marked by a police gun salute.

Meanwhile, Kottur police have booked a case against Sivakumar for alleged rash and negligent riding. Sivakumar, who also suffered injuries, has been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).