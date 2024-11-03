Heavy rain in Kumari, Kottaram gets 158 mm of rainfall in 12 hours

KANNIYAKUMARI: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. Kottaram recorded the highest with very heavy rainfall of 158.6 mm. In comparison, Mylaudy and Thuckalay recorded heavy rain with 110.32 mm and 85 mm, respectively, in the last 12 hours starting from Saturday morning 6 am to 6 pm, said sources.

Adayamadai, Surulacode, Thirparappu, Mambalathuriyaru, Aanaikedenku, and Chittar-I received more than 50 mm rainfall while Nagercoil recorded 33.6 mm rainfall. Water resources department officials said that due to the rainfall, water inflow to Perunchani Dam went up to 8,000 cusecs on Saturday evening. Later, it decreased to 2,200 cusecs. The inflow to the Pechiparai Dam was around 1,800 cusecs.

The water level of Pechiparai stood at 42.34 feet (total capacity of 48 feet) and Perunchani at 66.93 feet (total capacity of 77 feet), officials added. Meanwhile, 500 cusecs each was discharged from both the dams for irrigation purposes. As water flow was high in Thirparappu Falls, authorities have banned bathing here. District Collector R Alagumeena inspected rain-hit areas and met with the affected people from Puthugramam, who have been housed at the Kanniyakumari disaster management centre. She also inspected the temporary shelter at Parthipapuram in Killiyoor taluk, sources said.