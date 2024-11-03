Indu Makkal Katchi district secretary held for assaulting man

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district general secretary of the Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a person who acted as a mediator to compromise the issue between the cadres of two outfits at NSK Street in Selvapuram on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Surya Prasath (28), a resident of Nararayanasamy Nagar in Selvapuram. He was the Nararayanasamy Nagar in Selvapuram. However, a few days ago he was reportedly sacked from the outfit and joined the IMK as the district general secretary.

A few days ago, the supporters of both outfits stuck posters wishing the people for Deepavali in Selvapuram and Prasath allegedly stuck his posters on top of the posters stuck by the Hindu Munnani cadres, which triggered a wordy quarrel between them.

On Thursday, amid Deepavali celebrations, Prasath went to NSK street and allegedly picked up a quarrel with the Hindu Munnani cadres. As the issue flared up, they arranged a meeting to sort out the issue, and Sathish (23), an auto-rickshaw driver who knew the members of both outfits, held a talk with them to settle the issue. During the talk, Prasath allegedly assaulted Sathish and issued a life threat. Following the incident, Sathish filed a complaint at the Selvapuram police station and later booked a case under Sections 295 (b) Uttering Obscene Words, 115 (2) Voluntarily Causing Hurt and 351 (3) Criminal Intimidation against Prasath and arrested him and sent him to prison.