CM Stalin announces Rs 3L aid to kin of workers run over by train in Kerala

After the accident, the railways filed a criminal case against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers.
The financial assistance would be given to the bereaved families from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.
CHENNAI: Expressing deep grief over the death of four sanitation workers from Salem district when a train mowed them down in Kerala on November 2, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The four cleanliness workers - A Lakshmanan (55) and Valli Lakshmanan (45) from Adimalaipudur village, R Laksmanan (45) from T Perumalpalayam, and V Rajammal (43) from Allikuttai village in Salem district were cleaning the railway track on the Bharathapuzha bridge at Shoranur in Palakkad district when the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express ran over them. According to reliable reports, these workers were hired by the railways.

After the accident, the railways filed a criminal case against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers. The financial assistance would be given to the bereaved families from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.

