CM Stalin announces Rs 3L aid to kin of workers run over by train in Kerala

CHENNAI: Expressing deep grief over the death of four sanitation workers from Salem district when a train mowed them down in Kerala on November 2, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The four cleanliness workers - A Lakshmanan (55) and Valli Lakshmanan (45) from Adimalaipudur village, R Laksmanan (45) from T Perumalpalayam, and V Rajammal (43) from Allikuttai village in Salem district were cleaning the railway track on the Bharathapuzha bridge at Shoranur in Palakkad district when the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express ran over them. According to reliable reports, these workers were hired by the railways.

After the accident, the railways filed a criminal case against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers. The financial assistance would be given to the bereaved families from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.