CM Stalin ignoring seniors in DMK, says Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu will end in the 2026 Assembly election. He was speaking at the party’s executive and general committee members’ meeting at Edappadi constituency in Salem district on Sunday.

“People who work in the DMK do not get due respect owing to dynastic politics. The successors of CN Annadurai are MGR and J Jayalalithaa. These three leaders lived for the people of Tamil Nadu. The DMK, however, is a corporate company where heirs of former chief minister M Karunanidhi alone can come to power.

There are several senior leaders in the DMK. But, they are invisible to party president MK Stalin,” Palaniswami alleged. Condemning the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy CM, Palaniswami said the DMK scion rose in ranks within three years of winning the Assembly election in 2021 only because he was Stalin’s son.