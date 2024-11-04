Heavy rain lashes Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: With heavy rain lashing various parts of Kanniyakumari for the last few days, the district recorded 65.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning. While areas including Midalam, Mel Midalam, Karungal among others received heavy rainfall on Sunday, western parts of the district such as Kulasekaram, Thiruvattar, Pechiparai, Marthandam, Arumanai, and areas in and around Nagercoil witnessed moderate rainfall.

According to R Sibil, a resident of Midalam, heavy rain lashed the coastal regions of Midalam and Mel Midalam on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in severe waterlogging in low-lying residential areas. Meanwhile, a water resources department official said that water inflow into the dams reduced soon after the drop in rainfall on Sunday morning.

According to met department data, for the last 24 hours (from Saturday 6 am to Sunday 6 am), Mylaudy (110.2 mm), Balamore (79.4 mm), Thuckalay (97 mm), Adayamadai (65.4 mm), Kuruthancode (91 mm), Perunchani (101.4 mm), Puthen Dam (98.6 mm), and Surulacode (100 mm) received heavy rainfall, while Kottaram (158.6 mm) recorded very heavy rainfall. Whereas, Colahel, Eraniel, Kolipurvilai, Mambalathuraiyaru, Aanaikendanku, Chittar-I, Kuzhithurai, Thirparappu and Mullankinavilai recorded over 50 mm rainfall.

As per official data, Chittar -I and Chittar-I dams received an inflow of 41 cusecs and 54 cusecs of water, respectively. The While the Mamabalathuraiyaru dam, with a total capacity of 54.12 ft, was already full to the brim, the Mukkudal Dam also attained its full capacity (25 ft) on Sunday. Also, Pechiparai and Perunchani dams received 778 cusecs and 957 cusecs inflow, respectively.

Sources said that as many as 115 persons, including 14 children, who were inmates of the rain-hit Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp in Perumalpuram, have been safely housed at the disaster management centre in Kanniyakumari. Owing to a drop in water flow at Thirparappu Falls, tourists were allowed to take bath. However, entry continues to be restricted to Kalikesam near Keeriparai, sources added.