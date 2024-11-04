In a first, convocations for 19 of 20 TN universities over by October: Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Sunday said that for the first time, convocations for 19 state universities have been completed before the end of October. Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is the only institution for which convocation is yet to be held. On the university’s request, the convocation has been scheduled for November 20.

A release said Governor-Chancellor R N Ravi has awarded degrees to 7,918 students in person, while 8,20,072 students received their degrees (which include undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral degrees and Doctor of Science) in absentia. Overall 8,27,990 graduates received their degrees across the 19 state universities.

“Governor-Chancellor of universities in the state R N Ravi has directed the vice-chancellors to ensure that convocations for all state universities are held in August, September and October in the coming years. This proactive approach facilitates graduates in promptly receiving their degree certificates after examination results, allowing them to seize opportunities without delay,” the release said.

The communication also stated that the governor, being the chancellor of the 20 state universities, is committed to elevating the quality and standards of higher education in Tamil Nadu.

“Timely academic activities, including convocations, are crucial for our graduates in today’s competitive environment, where official credentials are essential for securing opportunities,” it said.

“By prioritising these initiatives, we are fostering an academic culture that promotes both academic excellence and personal growth, ensuring our students are well-prepared to meet future challenges,” the release added.

Last year, the then Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy charged the governor with delaying convocations to various universities since the governor wanted a union minister as chief guest.

Ponmudy had also charged that union ministers were unable to give dates and this was holding up the convocations.