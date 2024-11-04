Madurai Corporation submits proposals to ensure permanent solutions for waterlogging issues

MADURAI: In light of the prolonged instances of waterlogging in Madurai during rainy days, the city corporation has submitted multiple proposals to the Water Resources Department (WRD) to resolve the issues permanently. The corporation is planning to take over the waterbodies within the city from the WRD to address the waterlogging issues.

Several low-lying areas within the core city face severe waterlogging issues following heavy rainfall, owing to poorly-maintained canals and blockages in underground drainage (UGD) pipelines. After every major rain, temporary measures are taken up by the WRD and corporation to pump out the stagnant water, sources said.

After Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with Madurai district administration and city corporation authorities on October 30 in Madurai, a total of `11.9 crore was sanctioned for constructing a concrete retaining wall (290m) for the outlet canal of Sellur tank to drain the excess water during rain. Accordingly the city corporation submitted several proposals to solve the waterlogging woes.

Speaking to TNIE, city corporation commissioner Dinesh Kumar said, "The recent major waterlogging occurred due to overflow of water from the Panthalkudi canal. Hence, the corporation has proposed for desilting of the canal and the construction of a retaining wall (2.6km) along its course throughout the city. Also, in areas like Mullai Nagar, where the stagnant water was drained through the road, a proposal has been made to construct cut-and-cover tunnels, under the road, for about 35 km in the city to drain the water without affecting the roads."

The official further said that the corporation has submitted a proposal to WRD to take over 16 canals and 42 waterbodies situated within the city, to carry out proper maintenance works. Commenting on the UGD issues, the corporation commissioner said that improper dumping of waste inside UGD lines often leads to blockage and sewage overflow. Considering this, the corporation has begun urging commercial establishments to set up diaphragm chambers to filter out silt, he added.

Meanwhile, a councillor from Madurai, under the condition of anonymity, said that the corporation currently lacks suction vehicles and additional manpower, and sought the same in each zone for better results.