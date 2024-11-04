Moderate rain lashes Madurai, Ramnad

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: With constant rain lashing Madurai and Ramanathapuram for the past few days, crop inundation and waterlogging issues have been reported in various places across the two districts, stated agriculture department officials. While around 5-10 hectares of crops were inundated in Madurai, water entered the prakaram of Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Madurai and Ramanathapuram witnessed an average of 17.2 mm and 22.3 mm rainfall, respectively on Sunday, which is nearly 150% more than the normal rain for the day.

Though certain instances of minor stagnation were reported in Madurai, the rainwater was drained out by the local bodies immediately after the rainfall. Also, waterlogging inside the prakaram of Ramanathaswamy temple was cleared by the temple management authorities later the day, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, an agriculture department official in Madurai said that around 5-10 hectares of paddy crop in Kulamangalam faced waterlogging. However, as the water was getting drained out, no major crop damage was reported in the district. The agriculture department is closely monitoring the crops in the wake of heavy showers, he added.