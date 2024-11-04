Ward offices: Tiruchy corporation revises target, 30 to be ready by March ’25

TIRUCHY: The monsoon is creating challenges for the speedy completion of the ward office or multi-purpose office in all the 65 wards in Tiruchy city. The local body was planning to finish about 20 offices by this year, but the rains have hindered the progress of the work, and civic authorities have revised the target to about 30 offices before March 2025.

Sources said that the local body has finished the building works of about 10 offices. Although there were concerns about the feasibility of this project, the municipal body has overcome the odds by constructing offices in some parks. For instance, the construction of the Ward 7 office in Srirangam is now on in the Kalmettu Street Park, one of the over 310 parks in the city.

Residents welcome the building of ward offices in parks. “We don’t have any objection to it as only a portion of the park is used for constructing the office. There are four other parks near this location. Since an office is coming up inside the park, the corporation would also ensure the maintenance of that park,” said RS Rajarathinam, a resident of Kalmettu Street.

The plan for constructing multi-purpose offices in all wards was tabled in the 2023-24 Assembly budget. Senior corporation officials said efforts are on to identify space for the remaining ward offices. “If we get good weather or sunny weather continuously for two weeks, we can finish about 20 multiple-purpose offices this year itself.

We have finished the building works of about 10. But plastering and other finishing works need sunny weather. As we receive rain on most days now we have decided to speed up the work after the rainy season. The location of all the 65 multi-purpose offices will be finalised this month itself,” a senior corporation engineer said.

Meanwhile, residents are keen to have all the offices ready before March 2025. “Since these offices will have officers from all the sections it is a highly beneficial project, especially for those residing on the city’s outskirts as it ensures the corporation’s service within a walking distance. Therefore, efforts must be taken to finish the 65 offices by March 2025,” said P Shivakumar, a resident of Kattur.