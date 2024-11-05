Don’t have time to answer ‘newbies’ who desire DMK’s destruction, says MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Days, after Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay launched a broadside against the DMK at his party’s first state conference, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, took a veiled dig at him, saying that he doesn’t want to waste his time by responding to those ‘newbies’ who want DMK to be destroyed.

“As Arignar Anna said, our only answer to them is ‘vaazhga vasavaalargar’(long live the abusers). Our natural tendency is to do good for the people. We will continue to work for their welfare. Those who launch new political parties wish that the DMK should be eliminated. I wish to convey this to them: Please ponder over the achievements of the DMK government during the past three and a half years," said the CM at a function organised by Anitha Achievers Academy in Kolathur.

Stating that through schemes like Naan Mudhalvan, Pudumai Penn, Thamizh Pudhalvan, etc, a large number of youths have benefited, the CM said, “On the other hand, there are people who complain that this government has not done anything.

The DMK government has been fulfilling all its electoral promises and a few more promises will also be fulfilled in the coming days. This government has increased the employment opportunities for youth. A large number of investors are coming towards Tamil Nadu and we have been producing the human resources necessary for these investments,” he said.