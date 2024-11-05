Don’t have time to answer ‘newbies’ who desire DMK’s destruction, says MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Days, after Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay launched a broadside against the DMK at his party’s first state conference, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, took a veiled dig at him, saying that he doesn’t want to waste his time by responding to those ‘newbies’ who want DMK to be destroyed.
“As Arignar Anna said, our only answer to them is ‘vaazhga vasavaalargar’(long live the abusers). Our natural tendency is to do good for the people. We will continue to work for their welfare. Those who launch new political parties wish that the DMK should be eliminated. I wish to convey this to them: Please ponder over the achievements of the DMK government during the past three and a half years," said the CM at a function organised by Anitha Achievers Academy in Kolathur.
Stating that through schemes like Naan Mudhalvan, Pudumai Penn, Thamizh Pudhalvan, etc, a large number of youths have benefited, the CM said, “On the other hand, there are people who complain that this government has not done anything.
The DMK government has been fulfilling all its electoral promises and a few more promises will also be fulfilled in the coming days. This government has increased the employment opportunities for youth. A large number of investors are coming towards Tamil Nadu and we have been producing the human resources necessary for these investments,” he said.
‘TN at the forefront of various sectors’
“This Dravidian model government is functioning as a visionary government — the best one in the country,” Stalin said. He also said Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront in various sectors according to the data provided by the union government.
This has become possible since the government supervises whether the schemes are being implemented properly, he said. Referring to the ongoing battle against NEET, the CM said, “One day the Union government will accept Tamil Nadu’s voice against NEET.”
Stating that people suffered during the monsoon season in the past, Stalin said, “After the DMK government came to power, all officials and people’s representatives, are taking part in flood mitigation work.”