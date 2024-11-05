‘Hindi’ as job criteria: Tamil Nadu govt official gets suspended

CHENNAI: Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan announced on Monday that the joint director at the commissionerate of Social Welfare, responsible for issuing a recruitment notification for call responders to the 181 women’s helpline, has been suspended. This comes after the notification “by mistake” included Hindi as a required qualification, sparking controversy.

The minister added a departmental action has also been initiated against the joint director. “While uploading the recruitment announcement on tn.gov.in, the joint director mistakenly included Hindi as a required language along with Tamil and English. After the error came to our attention, the notification was removed and the revised announcement now lists only Tamil and English as required qualifications,” she said.

The minister also highlighted various initiatives taken by the DMK government to promote the Tamil language and mentioned that Tamil remains the primary language of communication across all government departments. She condemned attempts to politicise the error committed by one official.