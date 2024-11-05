Madras HC quashes FIR against organisers on cricketer's death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against organisers of a local cricket match in Tiruvallur district over the death of a player after suffering a fatal hit in the chest by a cork ball darting off a bat.

The FIR was registered under section 304 of IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder by the Pullarambakkam police following the death of D Loganathan, who was a third-year law student, during a match held on December 13, 2020 at Othikadu lake between Punnapakkam cricket club and Puduvallur cricket club.

The organisers — R Rasu and P Iyyappan — filed the petition in the court praying for quashing of the FIR since they were, in no way, responsible for the on-field fatality.

Justice G Jayachandran, in the recent order, said, “Neither the batsman nor the organiser had the intention to cause death or hurt to Loganathan.” He held that section 304 of IPC can be invoked only if there is any overt act on the part of the accused.

Pointing out that section 87 of IPC, which is related to playing for amusement and if any hurt may be caused without foul play, it does not amount to offence, is attracted to the case on hand, the judge quashed the FIR against the petitioners. He also noted that playing with cork ball is common in this part of the country and using such a ball is not prohibited.

When the deceased’s father Damodharan sought compensation for the family as the deceased was the only son, the judge asked the district legal services authority to explore any scheme which provides for compensation and make recommendation to the district collector, who was ordered to issue appropriate orders within two months.