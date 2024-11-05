Politics of power affected sense of oneness, says TN Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: The creation of modern states, politics of power and modern education system we followed after Independence have systematically weakened the sense of oneness prevailing among people of various states, Governor RN Ravi said on Monday.

“There is something far deeper than language, politics or the region that defines the uniqueness of Bharat. There is no country in the world which has so much diversity for thousands of years and yet, celebrated the oneness,” the governor while addressing representatives from various states and union territories including Tamil Nadu which celebrated its statehood day in the first week of November.

“The advent of the modern state and preeminence of politics in our day-to-day life are dividing the society. Carving out states is necessary for better governance and well-being of people. But what is created for better governance, unfortunately, is the politics of power which has started dividing people in the name of language, race, region, and in every possible way. In every possible diversity, it is translated into difference,” Ravi said.

The governor added, “We must also remember when we talk about India as a federation, it is not a federation like the United States of America. This is not a federation where the states are independent and they are contracted to live together. The states have been carved out of the body of Bharat.”

The governor said Bhrat exists in its totality any attempt to divide it in terms of states, languages, regions, etc will not succeed and it must not succeed. The celebration of statehood is the celebration of people and the culture of that place defines the people there.

“No country in the world can boast or claim to have the glory of such a diverse culture and yet, underlying all these, there is a thread of unity..... people from all parts of India came and settled in Tamil Nadu hundreds of years ago and people from Tamil Nadu crisscrossed the other parts of the country,” the governor added.