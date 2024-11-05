TNSTC conductor slaps man in spat over luggage, suspended

TIRUNELVELI: A conductor of a TNSTC bus, en route to Tirunelveli Town from Moolaikaraipatti, was suspended from duty on Monday after he slapped a passenger, who attempted to board the bus with luggage; a video of which went viral on social media. Departmental action has also been initiated against the conductor, identified as Sethu Ramalingam, by the TNSTC authorities in Tirunelveli.

According to sources, the bus with Ramalingam as the conductor departed from Moolaikaraipatti near Nanguneri on Monday morning. At one of the stops, a man carrying a bundle of luggage tried to board the bus. However, Ramalingam objected and refused to allow the luggage on board. As the passenger insisted, Ramalingam slapped him twice in front of other passengers. An onlooker captured the incident on camera. Ramalingam also used abusive language against the passenger, sources added.

As the video started making rounds on social media, many called for strict action against the TNSTC staff who mistreated the passenger. When contacted by TNIE, a TNSTC official in Tirunelveli confirmed that Ramalingam was suspended and departmental action has been initiated against him.