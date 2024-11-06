CM Stalin visits goldsmith workshop, says all demands will be fulfilled

COIMBATORE: CM MK Stalin visited a goldsmith’s workshop at Kempatty Colony to know first hand the issues the workers of the jewellery-making industry face.

The district is home to over 2,000 gold jewel manufacturing units and 40,000 home-based jewellery making workshops. With over 1.5 lakh individuals involved in gold jewellery making in the district, the goldsmiths have been facing numerous issues such as safety concerns at workshops, financial assistance to expand the manufacturing units and testing the gold among other facilities.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of various gold jewellery making workers and goldsmiths associations gave petitions, and the CM assured them of action. Stalin also inspected the work of `23-cr workers’ hostel at SIDCO industrial estate.