Dy CM Udhayanidhi distributes free sports kits to 500 youngsters

VILLUPURAM: Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday distributed "Kalaingar Free Sports Kit" to over 500 youngsters from Villupuram, as part of the Kalaingar Centenary celebrations.

Udhayanidhi is on a visit to Villupuram to review administrative progress and distribute welfare schemes to beneficiaries in the region. Besides, he distributed loans worth Rs 35 crore to various women self help groups, according to official sources.

The minister also felicitated two champions -- S Barath (21) (athletics) and V Sangeetha (17) (mallakhamb) -- who had won multiple gold medals in national and international level tournaments. Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi said, "I am humbled and honoured to sit alongside the two national champions from Villupuram, one who is an athlete and another a mallarkambam player. The government ensures that every child who dreams to excel in sports will have the proper avenue to achieve it and we will go any length to support your dreams."

'Prioritise inter-caste couple in government jobs'

M P D Ravikumar requested the deputy CM to reinstate priority in government jobs for inter-caste couples. While a 1986 state G.O. ensured this, and 287 inter-caste couples received middle school teacher appointments during the DMK-led government in 2006-2011, such appointments have ceased, Ravikumar mentioned in his letter, and urged that this priority scheme be reactivated.