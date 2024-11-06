Madras HC slams health dept for delay in appointing dialysis technicians in GHs

MADURAI: Criticising the apathy shown by the health department in addressing the issue of lack of dialysis technicians in the government hospitals, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the health secretary to file an affidavit on the time required to appoint dialysis technicians in GHs on a permanent basis.

A bench comprising Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq gave the direction, and also pulled up the secretary for failing to obey the earlier direction issued on October 21, seeking a similar affidavit. If the secretary once again fails to file the affidavit, it would be viewed as wilful and deliberate disobedience, the judges said.

They further noted from a report submitted by the DME last month that a revival proposal has been sent for the absorption of 30 eligible candidates and the process of creating 624 posts of dialysis technicians is under consideration. But the judges pointed out that the proposal had been sent in June 2023 and despite the passage of nearly 1.5 years, the government still says that it is under active consideration.

“This reflects the lack of sensitivity on the part of the officers, manning the health and family welfare department,” they observed.