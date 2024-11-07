Anti-drug clubs to be set up in educational institutions

CHENNAI: As part of drug-free Tamil Nadu initiative, the state government has issued an order dated October 14 to establish anti-drug clubs and volunteering teams in educational institutions. This is the first of its kind in the country, a press note from the state police said.

The activities of the anti-drug clubs will be monitored by district-level committees led by the collector.

The committee will include the superintendent of police, chief educational officer, regional joint director (Collegiate Education), district nodal NSS officer, joint director (Health), and additional superintendent of police (EB-CID).

A state-level committee, including the additional director general of police (EB-CID), commissioners of Collegiate and School Education, Deputy Director (NCC), and member secretary Mission Director (MMU), has been formed. District committees will monitor anti-drug clubs and volunteering teams quarterly, with top performers in schools, colleges, and polytechnics awarded for their efforts.

The selected volunteering teams and anti-drug clubs of three institutions at the district level will receive prizes. The best institution will be receiving a cash award of Rs 15,000, the second Rs 10,000, and the third Rs 5,000. At the state level, the first prize will be Rs 1 lakh, the second Rs 75,000, and the third Rs 50,000.