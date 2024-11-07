Government needs time to clear all encroachments: Madras HC closes contempt plea

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a contempt petition seeking action against authorities for not complying with a court order to clear encroachments in Tiruchy district.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing a contempt petition filed by B Shanthi, seeking action against the authorities for not complying with a court order to remove encroachments at a place earmarked for a park in Gandhi Nagar of Gundur village in Thiruverumbur panchayat in Tiruchy.

Based on the direction given by the court during the previous hearing, the structures erected in the area classified as a park, except one overhead tank, have been removed. The additional advocate general submitted that authorities need at least a year to remove the overhead tank.

Recording the submissions, the court closed the contempt petition by saying the petitioner would be at liberty to seek reopening of the contempt if the overhead tank is not removed within a year.

The court also made it clear that the authorities will maintain the area as a park with facilities for the public to access, and they will ensure no encroachment or construction, either by the government or private parties, on the land.