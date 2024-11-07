One more held in Mumbai girl’s rape, abduction case

PUDUCHERRY: One more person from Chennai has been arrested in the abduction and rape case of a minor girl who came to Puducherry from Mumbai along with her parents.

The suspect has been identified as Chittaranjan, and has been arrested from Chennai. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The police have already arrested an auto driver, Khwaja Moinuddin, and three others - Dinabandhu, Ramesh and Pankaj from Chennai. All the four from Chennai are in their 30s and are employees of a construction company in Chennai. They have been booked under Pocso Act.

Sources said the four had come to Puducherry during the Deepavali holidays and had taken the girl, abandoned by the auto driver, to Chennai in their car. Subsequently, she was dropped by a cab on the Beach road.

Earlier when the girl left home on October 30, the auto driver, under the pretext of taking her around Puducherry, gave her alcohol and took her to his home in Kottakuppam. She was allegedly raped several times before being abandoned on the East Coast Road.

The girl was handed over to her parents after physical examination and counselling, the police added.