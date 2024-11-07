Target DMK govt, but stay off its allies: EPS to AIADMK secys

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday directed the district secretaries to appoint young secretaries at the booth-level across the state to improve the party’s popularity, particularly among young voters, at the grassroots level.

Chairing a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries in Chennai, EPS, according to sources, also advised the party functionaries to expose the DMK and BJP, ruling parties at the state and the centre, and stay away from criticising other parties who are currently in alliance with them as political equations may change when the Assembly election gets closer. The AIADMK chief has been reiterating that his party will build a strong alliance for the 2026 poll, and several parties that are currently in the DMK bloc will cross over to the AIADMK camp.

Palaniswami also asked the functionaries to expose the “anti-people” steps of the DMK and BJP to capitalise on the sentiment of anti-incumbency against the ruling parties.

Regarding the restructuring of AIADMK, sources said that now there are ward secretaries and area secretaries in urban areas supervising five to 10 booths and branch secretaries in rural areas supervising six or seven booths.