Target DMK govt, but stay off its allies: EPS to AIADMK secys

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday directed the district secretaries to appoint young secretaries at the booth-level across the state to improve the party’s popularity, particularly among young voters, at the grassroots level.
Chairing a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries in Chennai, EPS, according to sources, also advised the party functionaries to expose the DMK and BJP, ruling parties at the state and the centre, and stay away from criticising other parties who are currently in alliance with them as political equations may change when the Assembly election gets closer. The AIADMK chief has been reiterating that his party will build a strong alliance for the 2026 poll, and several parties that are currently in the DMK bloc will cross over to the AIADMK camp.
Palaniswami also asked the functionaries to expose the “anti-people” steps of the DMK and BJP to capitalise on the sentiment of anti-incumbency against the ruling parties.
Regarding the restructuring of AIADMK, sources said that now there are ward secretaries and area secretaries in urban areas supervising five to 10 booths and branch secretaries in rural areas supervising six or seven booths.
‘Must increase social media presence’
“Now, the responsibilities are being decentralised to the last limb of the organisation. While the present secretaries will continue to supervise the overall functioning of all booths under them, each booth will have a secretary and under him, a team comprising a secretary, deputy secretary, women members and members from SC/ST will be formed. By this, a large number of youth in the party will get to enjoy grassroots-level responsibilities,” the sources added.
The decision to infuse young blood at the grassroots level assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of actor Vijay’s recent party launch. Both Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi have good popularity among young voters. The ruling DMK, too, is taking measures to attract youngsters to its fold.
AIADMK sources also said Palaniswami is likely to commence his statewide tour to meet the people to give a boost to the ongoing preparations for the 2026 elections.
The sources also indicated that talks are going on with an election strategist to prepare the itinerary for Palaniswami’s tour and programmes. Sources said Palaniswami also underscored the need to increase the party’s presence on social media at the meeting.