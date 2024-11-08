AIADMK, BJP expecting rift in DMK bloc: Dy CM Udhayanidhi

THANJAVUR: The AIADMK, splintered into various factions, and the BJP, with which no one is ready to join hands, are desperately expecting a rift in the DMK bloc, but our alliance is strong and intact, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday. “Our leader Chief Minister MK Stalin has already said that the alliance is going strong and alliance party leaders, too, have reiterated that,” Udhayanidhi said.

Speaking at the wedding of a family member of a party functionary in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi exhorted fellow DMK cadre to work towards achieving the target of winning over 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly election.

Listing out various schemes being implemented by the state government, including the Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the deputy CM said the government has been working to uphold the self-respect of women and to ensure their economic independence. The excellent performance of the Dravidian model government across departments has been proved by the data released by NITI Aayog and the Union Ministry of Statistics, he added.

Later, Udhayanidhi inaugurated the office of Thanjavur MP S Murasoli and Kalaignar Library near Ramanathan traffic roundabout. He also unveiled the statues of former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Konerirajapuram. In the afternoon, the deputy CM distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 154 crore to 15,000 beneficiaries.

Earlier in the day, the deputy CM released the first bulletin and logo for the diamond jubilee celebrations of Bharat Scouts and Guides and the jamboree to be held at Manapparai in Tiruchy.