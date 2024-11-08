CM Stalin will open automatic paneer plant set up at Rs 10 crore in Kovai: Dairy Min Rajakannappan

COIMBATORE: The Minister for Milk and Dairy Development RS Rajakannappan announced that an automatic paneer manufacturing plant, set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore in the district, will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the modern dairy at the District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union in Pachapalayam, he said that at present 231 out of 323 primary milk producers’ cooperative societies under the union are providing instant acknowledgment to milk producers at the time of supply, by determining quality, quantity and price per litre of milk.

He added that 191 automatic milk testing equipment worth Rs 1.07 crore has been provided to all societies and centres, at 60% subsidy through the National Dairy Development Programme, to provide 100% instant recognition of quality.

“An average of 1.3 lakh litres of milk is being procured each day by 7,524 members from 323 functioning societies under the Coimbatore District Cooperative Milk Producers Union. Milk producers are given a milk purchase incentive of Rs 3/litre from December 2023. To encourage milk producers, an additional incentive of Rs 1/litre is being given if they continuously supply milk with fat content of 4.3% and 8.2%,” he said.

“The quality of milk procured from societies is checked and immediate approval is issued. Through Aavin, a litre of milk is provided to public at Rs 40. As many as 48 dairy products including ghee and palkova are produced and sold.”