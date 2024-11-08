‘Frame a scheme for smooth worship at Kanaga Sabhai’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A special division bench of Madras High Court has told the Podhu Dikshitars to frame a scheme for allowing hassle-free entry and exit of devotees to the ‘Kanaga Sabhai’ at the Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram. The court directed that the proposed scheme details be filed by November 14.

The scheme should include details of the available time gap between two ‘kaala poojas’ for allowing devotees to the ‘Kanaga Sabhai’, whether they can be permitted to enter through the left side and exit through the right so that congestion can be avoided, said the bench consisting of Justices R Suresh Kumar and S Sounthar. The bench also wanted to know whether the system followed at the Tirumala Tirupati temple can be adopted.

Further, it stressed that people visiting the temple shall not feel they are stopped from reaching the ‘Kanaga Sabhai’. However, referring to the contention of advocate Harishankar that the HR&CE department is interfering in the administration of the temple (under control of the Podhu Dikshitars who had allowed worship in the ‘Kanaga Sabhai’ due to pressure), the bench said it can decide the matter if such worship is barred by any rules, including ‘agama’.

Harishankar also contended that the department is not empowered to issue a GO allowing such worship.

However, special government pleader NRR Arun Natarajan submitted that the department intervenes only when the Podhu Dikshitars fail to self-regulate.