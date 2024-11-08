Madras HC warns WRD secretary, collector over faulty sluice gate in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Noting the delay on the part of the state in repairing a damaged sluice gate of an irrigation tank in Virudhunagar district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court warned that in case of any untoward incidents happening due to the improper maintenance of the sluices or the tank during the monsoon, the authorities concerned, including the principal secretary of Water Resources Department and the Virudhunagar collector, will be personally held liable.

A bench comprising Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq made the observations on a PIL petition seeking to repair the damage in the sluices of a tank in Periyakollapatti village. Since the government counsel assured on behalf of the authorities that all repairs will be carried out on or before December 30, the judges disposed of the plea.

However, noting that the petitioner has been complaining about the damaged sluice since December last year, the judges made the above observations to drive into the authorities the sense of responsibility they should show to ensure that public money is not wasted or public life is not lost.

According to litigant K Muthu Krishnan, the said irrigation tank is a major source of water for the residents of Periyakollapatti, Neeravipatti, Pothirettipatti and Therkupatti. Though the tank was desilted and its five sluices were serviced in 2020-2021 under the Kudimaramathu scheme at a cost of `47 lakh, the second sluice got damaged within a few months, affecting cultivation in the area. Alleging that the authorities did not take any action despite repeated complaints, Krishnan had moved the high court.