VCK slams cops over laxity in investigating caste-related plaints

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 300 cadres of VCK and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) cadres staged a demonstration in front of the district collectorate on Thursday, against various police sub-divisions and special branch police, for delays in booking the accused under SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and giving improper information about caste-related issues to their superior officers.

VCK Krishnagiri central district secretary A Madhesh said, “Last week, a caste-Hindu man attacked a Dalit man at Periyakuthibala village near Shoolagiri during a land dispute and the former damaged farm property like irrigation pipes in the Dalit man’s farmland. Shoolagiri police failed to register an FIR immediately.

The FIR was registered only on Wednesday, a week after the complaint was filed and a day before the demonstration. The accused was not arrested for over a week. Apart from this, last month, a Dalit youth wore a T-shirt with an image of BR Ambedkar. He was warned by caste Hindus to refrain from wearing such T-shirts.

Despite a police complaint, a case was not booked and inquiries were made only last week, after the issue was taken up with higher officials. Police in the district, especially in Hosur and Denkanikottai police sub-divisions are not taking action based on complaints made by Dalits.”

He added that apart from police cases, a few special branch police attached to certain police stations are also not giving proper inputs to district-level officials regarding caste-related issues. Recently, police personnel in the prohibition enforcement wing were transferred to various stations, in which personnel from certain castes got stations of their preference as opposed to others, he alleged.

Madhesh further said that Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai assured him that necessary action would be taken regarding the Shoolagiri incident and that he would look into the other complaints.