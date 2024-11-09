KG classes to be conducted half-day in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Following a request from temporary teachers, Samagra Shiksha in the district directed that headmasters of government schools should run the kindergarten sections only till the afternoon as per a government order. Teachers handling LKG and UKG classes in schools have welcomed this move.

A kindergarten teacher, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that around 120 Panchayat Union Middle Schools (PUMS) and corporation schools across the district have a kindergarten section functioning on campus of with about 1,000 children studying there.

“As per government order 164 released in 2022, working hours for the kindergarten section are only from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Although there is a GO, most headmasters force us to be at school till 4.10 pm. As a result, teachers getting a salary of Rs 5,000 per month are unable to take up part-time teaching in the afternoon. We had raised this already,” she said.

They have urged the State Project Officer of Samagra Shiksha M Aarthi to ensure these working hours in the kindergarten section across the state by issuing a circular to Chief Educational Officers.