Need proactive steps to prevent Puducherry’s fishing villages from coastal erosion: Congress

PUDUCHERRY: At the Congress party’s fishermen’s wing consultation meeting held on Friday, Congress leaders demanded immediate proactive measures to protect Puducherry’s fishing villages from coastal erosion and ensure sustainable livelihoods for future generations.

Pradesh Congress Committee president V Vaithilingam chaired the meeting, in which former chief minister V Narayanasamy highlighted the effects of coastal erosion on Puducherry villages, especially in Pillaichavadi, where the erosion has reached the cremation ground and temple walls. Despite the government’s promise, made two years ago, to lay protective stones along the coast, no action has been taken, he said.

Narayanasamy criticised the government’s inefficiency, pointing out that tenders for the project had been issued 11 times without any successful bid. “The government could have directly supported fishermen by providing funds to place the stones themselves,” he said, alleging that authorities are more focussed on tenders for potential financial gains.

He further noted that with the rise in population in the fishermen community, there is limited space for future generations along the coast. The existing coastal management plan fails to accommodate expansion for fishing communities. Unchecked stone dumping on the southern side exacerbated the situation in several villages, including Veerampattanam, Kotakuppam and Kalapet, he said.

Also, he criticised the recent inauguration of the fishing port expansion project in Thengaithittu, claiming it lacked specific plans for facilities. “When questioned about amenities, the officials offered no clear answer,” he said, accusing the Chief Minister of avoiding accountability.

Further, he encouraged women to take up active leadership roles within the panchayats to drive up the diminishing activism within the fishermen communities. He also expressed concern about the government's Beach Management Plan, which mandates a licence for operating boats.

The plan requires Tamil-speaking fishermen to communicate with coast guards unfamiliar with their language. Narayanasamy urged the government to engage fishing communities in consultations before implementing such policies.