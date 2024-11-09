‘Request to change address in ration cards refused’

COIMBATORE: People visiting the special grievance camps organised by the Civil Supplies Department once a month to make changes in their ration cards, claimed that the officials have been refusing to change their address when requested.

P Munusamy, an applicant from Puliyakulam, said, “In order to avail the services of the Public Distribution Scheme, special grievance camps are being held on the second Saturday of every month in the Taluk distribution offices of every district.

In the camp, the public is informed to submit complaints related to name addition, deletion, address change, duplicate cards, changing phone numbers, and changing the photographs of the head of the family. However, officials did not address changes from one district to another.”

He added, “When I went to the camp with a request to change my card address from Coimbatore to Thanjavur where my wife and son are residing, camp officials refused to make the changes. They asked me to go to Thanjavur and make the submission there. Now, though all the processes are done under online services, the special camp does not fulfil a cardholder’s requests.”

Another cardholder who visited the Coimbatore South Taluk office made the same claim that he was asked to make submissions at his native place in Madurai for making a change.

R Jeevarekha, Coimbatore district supply officer, said, “In concern to the change of address to another district, it would be difficult to scrutinise the address provided by applicants. Due to this, the officials sometimes refuse the request. However, the applicants can go to the concerned taluk and process their application.”