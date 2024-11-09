Trial run held for chariot ahead of Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam

TIRUVANNAMALAI: As part of the preparations for the Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam festival, the Maha Ratham trial was conducted between 7 am and 8.30 am along Maha Veedhi on Friday. The Maha Ratham (periya ther) has been completely renovated for the first time in five decades.

The 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival at Tiruvannamalai Annamalaiyar Temple will commence on December 4 with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony. The seventh day of the festival -- December 10 -- is dedicated to the chariot procession.

Nearly 2,000 police personnel were deployed for the chariot trial, in which scores of locals and college students took part by pulling the chariot ropes, lending a festive spirit to the event. Ahead of the trial, roadside encroachments along the Maha Veethi were cleared.

In anticipation of this year's festivities, the temple's pancha rathas were extensively restored. Significant components of the Maha Ratham, including the Devasthanam, Narasana, Simhasana, decorative pillars, and sculptures of Brahma, Dwarapalakas, Simmayazhi, and Kodiyazhi, have been redesigned.

Repairs were also made to the chariot wheels and hydraulic brakes with engineers from Bell Company supervising the inspection. Engineers from the Public Works Department (Construction) inspected and certified the stability of the restored chariot.