Dharmapuri-Morappur rail project works in slow lane

DHARMAPURI: Residents and rail passenger associations have raised concerns that the Dharmapuri-Morappur railway line project has been treading water, despite the centre allocating Rs 100 crore in the budget during the 2023-2024 fiscal. Establishing a rail link between Dharmapuri and Morappur has been a 25-year-long demand.

Railway Passenger and Social Welfare Association (RPSWA) district secretary Mathialagan said a 36-km railway line between Dharmapuri and Morappur existed during the British period -- built in 1906 and discontinued in 1941. He told TNIE that the line, intact at most parts, would connect Dharmapuri with Chennai and could be critical for the district’s development. “At present, we have no trains from Dharmapuri Junction. To board Chennai trains, we need to reach Morappur which is 30 kilometres away,” he said.

Dharmapuri resident K Gopal said, “Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, during his visit in 2019, announced the project with an estimate of Rs 358.95 crore. However, in 2023-2024 union budget, Rs 100 crore was allotted. 13 revenue officials were appointed to oversee the construction and land acquisition. Since then, there has been no update.” K Balan, an RPSWA member, said the fund allocated for the project was reduced to Rs 49.37 crore earlier this year.

However, speaking to TNIE, officials from the South Western Railway attributed the delay in progress solely to hitches in land acquisition.