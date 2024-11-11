Man absconding for 11 years after killing wife, arrested

TIRUPPUR: A 45-year-old man who was absconding for 11 years after allegedly murdering his wife from Tiruppur, was arrested on Sunday.

The accused was identified as P Suresh Sah, a Bihar native, who was currently residing at Najafgarh in Delhi.

Police said, “In 2009, Sah stayed here and worked at a knitwear manufacturing company. At that time, he fell in love with Selvi (25), a resident of Tirunelveli, married her, and moved to Kuruppanaickenpalayam in Dharapuram and ran a panipuri stall at Dharapuram bus stand.

In 2013, due to suspicion, he killed her and went absconding. Dharapuram police registered a murder case and started a search operation. As he was nowhere to be found, district Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Gupta formed a special team.

As the special team got information that Sah was in Delhi, they reached there on Friday and nabbed him. After investigation, he was produced at the Delhi magistrate and then brought here on Sunday. Later, he was produced before the Dharapuram magistrate and was remanded to judicial custody.

A police officer said, “We arrested the suspect after 11 years. Delhi, Karnataka, and Puducherry police helped us.”