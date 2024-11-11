Off the cuff

Speech bubbles

At the Tirunelveli Government Engineering College auditorium inauguration, even a virtual appearance by Chief Minister M K Stalin couldn’t overshadow Speaker M Appavu’s timekeeping. Sharing the stage, MLA Nagendran was given a mere 120 seconds to speak. Fearing a passionate discourse on the existential nature of reality, perhaps? With a chuckle, Nagendran acknowledged the Speaker’s iron grip on the clock. A hint to his colleagues, maybe: brevity is a virtue (and keeps the audience from pondering the meaning of life).

In-flight intervention

Forget rocking a crying baby at home—try doing it at 30,000 feet! Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan did just that on a Thoothukudi to Chennai flight. A tiny tot, overwhelmed by the aircraft’s noise, was inconsolable, leaving the parents helpless. Minister Jeevan, proving her skills aren’t just political, stepped in. Cuddles, toys, soothing songs—the works! The baby was enchanted, passengers relieved, and the heartwarming scene went viral. Minister for In-Flight Infant Intervention, anyone?

Conquering Pasumpon

Political parties in Tamil Nadu went all out to prove their presence at the recently concluded Thevar Jayanthi event. It was like a game of one-upmanship, with AIADMK and DMK leading the charge! Flags and banners sprouted everywhere, making the 24km stretch from Parthibanur to Pasumpon a colourful sight. Each side tried to outdo the other in a flag-planting frenzy. Though the event concluded on October 30, the visibility battle has left its mark. Who won the flag war? Well, that’s a matter of perspective!

Police go nuts

In Puducherry, a police trio got into a sticky situation! They seized cash from a drunk cashew vendor at a bus stand but didn’t notify the Income Tax Department - oops! When the vendor asked for his cash back, police refused. But then, an MLA got involved, and voilà! The cash reappeared, minus a few lakhs! The vendor wanted his full amount back, and a senior leader stepped in. Now, the inspector and constables are transferred, and a departmental inquiry is under way. Talk about a nutty situation - the police went a bit crackers!

(Contributed by Thinakaran Rajamani, Godson Wisely Daas, MS Thanaraj, Bagalavan Perier; compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)