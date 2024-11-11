Palaniswami hints at possible alliance with BJP, says decisions will be made closer to elections

TIRUCHY: Hinting at the possibility of allying with the BJP once again, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said decisions regarding his party's alliances will be made closer to the Assembly election date.

Responding to questions from reporters at Tiruchy International Airport about the possibility of an AIADMK-BJP alliance, Palaniswami said, “Our aim is to unite like-minded parties and bring down the DMK government. Any alliances formed will be based on shared objectives. Decisions will be made considering the political climate prevailing at the time of the election.”

Mentioning that political parties part of the INDIA bloc have been criticizing the DMK, Palaniswami suggested cracks within the ruling alliance. He added that the AIADMK is prepared to bring together like-minded parties to challenge the ruling party in the state.

The former chief minister also criticized the MK Stalin-led government for failing to implement significant projects despite accumulating a debt of over Rs 3.5 lakh crore.