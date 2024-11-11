Residents vexed over delay in road restoration after Suez pipeline work

COIMBATORE: Saibaba Colony and Bharathi Park Road residents have expressed their frustration to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) over prolonged delays in restoring the roads following pipeline works.

CCMC initiated the digging of interior roads several months ago as part of the 24x7 water supply project, which involved digging along both sides of various interior roads to lay pipelines. Though the CCMC completed the installation work at Saibaba Colony and its neighbouring area, Bharathi Park Road, it has yet to restore the roads. This situation has left commuters and residents dealing with uneven and pothole-ridden roads.

G Ravi Kumar, a resident of Saibaba Colony, said, “We were hopeful that this project would bring a solution to water shortage. However, the present condition of the road has become a serious issue. Children and elderly residents are vulnerable on these roads and we worry about their safety everyday.”