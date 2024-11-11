Residents vexed over delay in road restoration after Suez pipeline work

COIMBATORE: Saibaba Colony and Bharathi Park Road residents have expressed their frustration to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) over prolonged delays in restoring the roads following pipeline works.
CCMC initiated the digging of interior roads several months ago as part of the 24x7 water supply project, which involved digging along both sides of various interior roads to lay pipelines. Though the CCMC completed the installation work at Saibaba Colony and its neighbouring area, Bharathi Park Road, it has yet to restore the roads. This situation has left commuters and residents dealing with uneven and pothole-ridden roads.
G Ravi Kumar, a resident of Saibaba Colony, said, “We were hopeful that this project would bring a solution to water shortage. However, the present condition of the road has become a serious issue. Children and elderly residents are vulnerable on these roads and we worry about their safety everyday.”
V Ramesh Rajan, a motorist, said, “Driving through these roads is like navigating through a maze of potholes. My vehicle’s suspension has taken a beating due to the current situation of these roads and I am spending more on repairs than I normally would. It is high time the authorities restore these roads.”
A lack of a clear restoration timeline has further exacerbated concerns from residents. Although officials from CCMC acknowledge the delays, they are yet to provide a specific date for when the repair works will commence. Many people feel that the corporation’s response to their grievances has been inadequate, sparking calls for more accountability and transparency regarding public infrastructure projects.
When inquired about it, an official from the CCMC’s engineering section, told TNIE that once Suez, a private firm that is executing the project completes all the pending works in the area and gives an NOC, the civic body will immediately begin the road pacing works. On certain roads, Suez will be carrying out patchwork and we will instruct them to take up the restoration works immediately.