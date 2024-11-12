3-year-old boy dies after Almirah falls over him in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A three-year-old boy died on Sunday after an almirah fell over him, while he was playing at his house in Nilakottai, Dindigul. The deceased was identified as Srihari, son of Jayaraman (30) of N Puthupatti Village.

According to a police source, the incident took place when Srihari and his sister Monisha (5) allegedly attempted to climb the almirah while playing inside their house on Saturday evening. As the children pulled the almirah, it fell over them. Following this, their mother rushed them to a local private clinic. As no external injuries were found, the kids were brought back home after treatment. However, on Sunday, Srihari complained of abdominal pain, and was taken to Nilakottai Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, sources said.

Preliminary reports suggested that the child died due to internal injuries in the intestine. A case has been registered with the Nilakottai police and further investigation is under way.