Broken water connections leave 700 TNUHDB families in ‘shock’ in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Over 700 families reside in the run-down Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) apartment in Ammankulam near Puliyakulam. Though the structure, raised just 12 years ago, is in dire need of proper maintenance, repeated complaints to authorities seeking intervention have gone in vain. The burning issue plaguing the residents now is the risk of electric shock from wet walls owing to the seepage from broken rooftop water connections.

Vegetation has burgeoned on the roofs, creating an unhygienic environment across the entire campus. In some blocks, the leaking water has completely soaked the ceilings and walls. The situation worsens during monsoon as the seepage continues throughout the day.

Having to also deal with mould and fungus, the residents on the top floors are the worst affected. “No matter how often we paint, it never lasts,” said Saraswathi, a resident of Block B. “Houses on the top floors resemble dilapidated, abandoned structures due to the dampness and water seepage,” she added.

The Ammankulam housing board was constructed in 2012 and a total of 792 tenements were allotted to people evicted from encroachments near water bodies in Ukkadam. It may be recalled that the TNUHDB had to demolish two blocks in 2010 after they sank during the construction process itself.

After implementing some reinforcement measures, the number of floors was reduced from the initial count of 936 to 792. The site was always going to pose risks, the residents said, since a waterbody used to gush along here many decades ago.

K Sakthivel, another resident, said electric shocks from the walls due to water seepage have become a frequent event now. “Not just during the monsoon, but whenever water is distributed to the blocks, the leakage starts. The walls are constantly wet. Residing here with children is a frightening experience,” he said. Due to these problems, some residents have moved out, while many others have shifted to safer blocks as tenants.

Meanwhile, officials from the TNUHDB cited a lack of coordination among the residents and their failure to form an association as reasons for the apartment not receiving proper maintenance. They also said that temporary measures are being taken to address the electrical leakage and seepage problems.

“After the allotment, we completely surrendered ownership and maintenance of basic amenities, such as water distribution and drainage, to the corporation. Nevertheless, the building maintenance is managed under the government’s ‘Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu’ scheme.

Under this, residents should form an association, which would then work alongside TNUHDB to ensure maintenance. The department would share expenses equally. The funds (department share) have remained unused for the last two years. We have held over 20 meetings to encourage them to form an association, but they are unwilling, as many have given their tenements for rent or lease,” an official said.