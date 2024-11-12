Can encroachers be given free alternative houses, Madurai Bench of Madras HC asks TN govt

MADURAI: Hearing a batch of cases filed by residents of BB Kulam area in Madurai against eviction notices issued to them by the state for encroaching the waterbody, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought response from the government whether the alternative accommodation, which it is planning to provide, could be offered free of cost.

A special bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi orally pointed out that the government also shared part of the blame as it was the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) which sold or allotted the properties to a majority of the encroachers.

Additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan said the government is ready to provide alternative houses, each worth Rs 8.5 lakh at a subsidised cost Rs 1.5 lakh, to the encroachers at the housing area created by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Rajakoor village. But the judges opined that some of the encroachers may not be able to pay even the said amount.

Some of the counsels appearing for the petitioners further objected to shifting to Rajakoor housing area and requested the court to direct the government to choose an alternative location. They also argued that the government should let them continue to reside in BB Kulam, considering it was the TNSCB which had given the properties to them.

The BB Kulam Mullai Nagar Kudi Irupor Nala Sangam stated in its plea that most residents have been living in the area for more than five decades and have perfected their title by adverse possession. The judges directed the AAG to get the state’s response to their suggestion and adjourned the matter to Friday for further hearing.