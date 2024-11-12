Madurai Bench of Madras HC seeks status report on reconstruction of library in Ramnad village

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a status report from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking the construction of a new building for the library in Anandur village of Ramanathapuram district.

The petitioner, I Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Ramanathapuram, stated that the library is in a dilapidated state and could collapse anytime. Citing monsoon, he raised concerns that the building could pose a huge risk to people, especially students who frequent it, and requested the court to direct the authorities to demolish it and build a new structure.

During the previous hearing, the court had perused photographs of the library and observed that it was in a dangerous condition. Stating that the court did not want to risk human lives at the hands of the 'ever negligent officials', it had ordered the government to close down the building immediately.

When the case was heard again on Monday, the government counsel told a bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete that the library has been shifted to a temporary building and that steps will be taken to demolish the old building. Recording this, the judges sought a status report and adjourned the case to November 25.