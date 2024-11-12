Ranipet sports complex, Olympic academy in Madurai to be a reality

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation for establishing the Ranipet District Sports Complex (Rs 15 crore) and Olympic Academy building (Rs 6 crore) within the Madurai District Sports Complex through video conference on Monday. Besides, the deputy CM presented the Champions Kit to 553 sportspersons who are pursuing their studies from the SDAT hostels.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin also congratulated the winners of the Chennai Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2024 and wished them more accolades in the coming days.

Stalin, in his tweet, said, “Congratulations to Grand Master Aravindh Chithambaram on his remarkable title win at the Chennai GM, with his strategic brilliance, especially in the penultimate round that proved decisive. Applause as well for GM Pranav V, whose standout performance in the Challengers section shows immense promise for the future. Kudos to SDAT for a flawless event that further elevates Chennai’s stature on the global chess stage!.”

Speaking at the valedictory of the tournament here, the deputy chief minister said, “I extend my hearty congratulations to Tamil Nadu’s Arvind Chidambaram for emerging as the winner of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Tournament 2024. I also congratulate Pranav for securing first place in the Challengers category.”

Udhaya says ready for debate with Palaniswami

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin said he is ready for debate on schemes of DMK government if AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami invites him. On EPS’s criticism about naming schemes after M Karunanidhi, the deputy CM asked, “Who else’s name should be given to the schemes? Appropriate names only can be given to the schemes.”