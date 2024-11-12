School trainer spikes girls's drinks, misbehaves with them, held in Coimbatore

THOOTHUKUDI: A physical education trainer (PET) at a private school who allegedly offered soft drinks laced with alcohol to girl students, got them drunk and misbehaved with them was arrested in Coimbatore on late Monday. The trainer had accompanied five girls during an athletic event and offered drinks while staying at a lodge in Thoothukudi town.

According to sources, the trainer had escorted students of classes 9-12 for an inter school sports event on October 22. Since they won the initial rounds, the girls had to stay at a private lodge to attend the finals the next day. However, the school management did not send a female trainer along with the girl students, said sources.

An inquiry with the students revealed that the PET had offered soft drinks laced with liquor to all the five girl students. Once the girls drank it, they collapsed. Later, he entered their room and misbehaved with two girls, they said.

Earlier in the day, parents held protests in front of the school demanding action against the physical education trainer and the management. The school management had allegedly attempted to cover up the matter to avoid bringing disrepute to the school.

Sources added that there were complaints of misbehaviour against the trainer when he worked at a private school previously, but no formal complaint was lodged against him. He was terminated from his last job but the school management did not report the matter, despite it being a heinous crime, said sources.

Kulasekarapattinam police have registered a case against the trainer. "An FIR has been filed against the suspect based on the complaints given by the victim's parents. Various sections under the Pocso Act have been invoked and the accused has been taken into custody for investigation," said Thoothukudi SP Albert John.

The school management and the staff concerned will be included in the case for not reporting the offence mandated as per the Pocso Act, John added.