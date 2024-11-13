Doctors skipping duty to be relieved immediately, says Minister Ma Subramanian

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian has ordered the director of public health to ensure that all doctors and health staff are present at the Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWCs) during their working hours. He also said that those not turning up for work should immediately be relieved from duties.

The minister issued the instructions after conducting a surprise inspection at four UHWCs at Puliyakulam, Karumbukadai, Edayarpalayam and Kovaipudur in Coimbatore city on Monday night. During the visit, he found two of these centres functioning without doctors. “If any UHWC staff member fails to attend work, the officials concerned will relieve them from their duty. These are not permanent posts. They will be filled through district health societies without delay,” he said.

The minister inaugurated a 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner, installed with `13 crore funded by JICA, at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. “There is no shortage of doctors in GHs. Since there is no work pressure on them, all the doctors are content. I have personally visited hospitals and seen doctors working in a relaxed manner,” he said.