Sexual assault of girls by PET: School secretary & principal held

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi police on Tuesday arrested the principal and secretary of the private school, where a physical education trainer (PET) allegedly spiked the drinks of girl students and misbehaved with them, for failing to report the offence as mandated under the Pocso Act.

While the 42-year-old trainer was arrested earlier by a special branch police team from Coimbatore, the principal and secretary were arrested by the officials of Tiruchendur All Women Police Station late on Monday.

Two cases have been registered with the all women stations in Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur, under various sections of BNS and the Pocso Act, against the trio in this regard.

“When the incident came to light, the trainer went into hiding. However, the school authorities did not take the issue seriously, and failed to report it to the law enforcement authorities as mandated under the Pocso Act. Hence, the school principal and secretary have been booked and arrested, along with the trainer,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, as the principal and secretary complained of chest pain during the medical checkup following the remand, they were admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.