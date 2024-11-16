Agency arrests man for giving shelter to proclaimed offender in murder case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested M Mohammed Ali Jinnah for knowingly harbouring a proclaimed offender / absconder in the murder case of Ramalingam, the agency said on Friday.

Jinnah, proprietor of Poombarai Palace, had allegedly given shelter to absconder Shahul Hameed in his Kodaikanal cottage, where the latter remained for a considerable period of time before NIA, acting on credible information, searched the property.

After extensive investigation, NIA had chargesheeted 18 accused, including five absconders, in the case on August 2, 2019 before the NIA Special Court, Chennai, the agency said. Besides Shahul, the other proclaimed offenders/absconders are Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen and Nafeel Hasan. NIA has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh against each for information leading to their arrest.

The case relates to the murder of Ramalingam, who was hacked to death on February 5, 2019 in Thanjavur, allegedly by members of the Popular Front of India (PFI). The proscribed outfit had conspired to kill him for intervening in the dawah work / proselytisation carried out by the PFI dawah team, which had come from Theni, to allegedly forcibly convert underprivileged persons in Paku Vinayakm Thoppu.

Investigation established that the violence was unleashed to strike terror among opponents of PFI.

Victim was murdered by ‘PFI members’ in 2019

