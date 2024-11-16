Higher education dept to focus on integrating technology

COIMBATORE: The Higher Education Department is focusing on improving learning outcomes and integrating technology to enhance educational experiences, said K Gopal, Higher Education Secretary, on Friday (15.11.2024).

Speaking at the 8th edition of the National Higher Education Conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Codissa Hall, Gopal said Tamil Nadu has the highest gross enrolment ratio in the country, with nearly 50% of students having access to higher education.

“The state government is establishing research parks at major universities to foster collaboration between academia and industry on real-world projects,” he said. “We are now taking the next step by focusing on improving learning outcomes and integrating technology to enhance educational experiences.”

Gopal outlined plans to implement outcome-based education by aligning curriculum, teaching methods, and assessments with relevant skills and competencies. “Technology will play a key role in helping us track students’ progress and outcomes to meet evolving needs,” he said. “Tamil Nadu is also working on competency mapping of students through technology.”

He added that the department aims to ensure students are equipped with the skills that employers seek. “Strengthening industry partnerships and promoting experiential learning opportunities, such as internships and industry-led projects, are integral to ensuring that students graduate workforce-ready,” he said.

The CII Edu-Tech Expo 2024, inaugurated on Friday (15.11.2024), will continue on Saturday (16.11.2024) and Sunday (17.11.2024).

R Nandini, Chairperson, CII Southern Region and Founder Trustee, GRG Trust; S Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions; Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Global Head of Operations, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India; and Shankar Vanavarayar, Past Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu were present.